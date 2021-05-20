How Lisa Vanderpump Really Feels About The Erika Girardi Drama

Although Lisa Vanderpump refrained from being an armchair detective while discussing Erika Girardi's ongoing legal issues, she did express her desire for justice to be served. "I do think it's a fascinating story and hopefully the truth does come out," she told Heather Dubrow on her podcast. However, with her experiences on reality TV, she preached the importance of keeping it real with no secrets unturned.

"In 'Vanderpump Rules,' you know, I think it's pretty raw. It's not produced in a way, it really does follow their antics. And we had a cast [where] hardly anything was off-limit and I think that's what made Vanderpump so fascinating," she explained. Throwing some subtle shade at her aforementioned former costar, she said, "I think they understand that authenticity is key and I think the audience can always kinda smell a rat, so to speak."

Lisa's remarks come after Girardi was hit with a lawsuit alleging her divorce is a "sham" in order to embezzle money from the settlement funds following the 2018 Lion Air plane crash, per Page Six. According to the lawsuit, the couple allegedly used the funds to keep up with their "lavish" lifestyle and pay off their "mounting debts." There is no telling how this story will end, but it's clear Lisa wants to get to the buttom of the case.