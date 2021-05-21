How J. Cole Just Broke A Huge Spotify Record

J. Cole's new album, "The Off-Season," was released on May 14... and it's already breaking records. According to Chart Data, "The Off-Season" is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart — with an estimate of over 300,000 album-equivalent sales in the first week — putting it in contention for "biggest debut of the year." This would make it J. Cole's sixth No. 1 album in a row.

Unlike Cole's last two albums, "The Off-Season" includes guest appearances from other rappers, including 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Diddy, Cam'ron, and more. Every track is also expected to chart in the Top 40 of Billboard's Hot 100, which would make "The Off-Season" the first album with over 10 songs to achieve this, according to Daily Rap Facts.

Some fans believe that "The Off-Season" is the best album the rapper has ever put out, even beating his previous successes like "2014 Forest Hills Drive." "The Off-Season 10/10, as a J Cole fan this is one of the best, if not the best album," one fan tweeted. Cole's stans are known to be a pretty loyal crew, and the latest record broken by "The Off-Season" proves us exactly why.