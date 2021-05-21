How Whitney Cummings Thinks Representation Should Be Handled In Hollywood - Exclusive

In 2021, we've already seen pushback against Sia's directorial debut, "Music," in which Maddie Ziegler plays an autistic character, while Riz Ahmed found himself nominated for a plethora of awards for his portrayal of deafness in "Sound of Metal." Whitney Cummings is passionate about helping make changes in the industry, and that starts with hiring more disabled people. "I think that people in our business are a little bit trepidatious about that because they're worried they're going to get it wrong," Cummings told Nicki Swift. "Because their conversation is: 'Cast someone that's actually disabled!' 'Where do we find them?' With a lot of unions, it's not legal to ask."

Cummings has plenty of suggestions for an industry looking to make positive changes. "I think there needs to be a very big conversation about this in a fearless way where people aren't afraid to be embarrassed and ask dumb questions. ... Of saying like, 'What's the difference between this type of disability and this type of disability?' ... If the character's autistic, what should that look like? Do you cater the role to the actor so that it's authentic instead? Because I'm big on just hiring the actor and then you just write it for them specifically, so there's no pretending or impersonating."

Clearly, a lot of change is needed before disabled people feel accurately represented on screen, but if more stars were as open to discussing the topic as Whitney Cummings, Hollywood could start making real strides when it comes to disability representation.

Check out Whitney Cummings' new campaign with Annovera, Just Say Vagina.