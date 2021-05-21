Glenn Close Reveals Why All Of Her Relationships Have Failed

Glenn Close spoke about how her childhood experiences have impacted her romantic relationships in a tearful interview on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new series about mental health.

Close has been married three times, according to Parade. The"Fatal Attraction" star was only 22 when she divorced her first husband, who she met through her family. "I think that was basically an arranged marriage, actually," she later confessed. After that, Close was married to business James Marlas for four years, had a child with producer John Starke, and eventually met her third husband, venture capitalist David Shaw.

Per Page Six, she and Shaw quietly divorced after nine years in 2015. The actor, who has now been nominated for eight Oscars, told Parade that it wasn't "a good mix" to be romantically involved with someone outside of show business. "To stay an artist, you have to be with people who understand that and don't expect you to have their outlook on the world," she added. "It really is like two different languages."

But, as she shared on "The Me You Can't See," the root of her relationship issues might be her unusual childhood. In a candid interview about her life, Close opened up about the "trauma" that she experienced being raised in the conservative religious group Moral Re-Armament, which she called a "cult."