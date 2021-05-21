Rob Lowe Clears The Air About This Harry And Meghan Rumor
Rob Lowe not only has famous friends, but he also has famous neighbors. The "9-1-1: Lone Star" actor happens to live in the Montecito community, which is found in California's Santa Barbara area. That's also where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled down in a new home after leaving the UK behind. "They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town," Lowe told the hosts of E! News' "Daily Pop" in May. The star, who has lived in Montecito for 26 years and obviously knows the area well, added, "Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same."
Granted, Lowe and the royals aren't the only celebrities in the neighborhood. "When Oprah [Winfrey] moved in, that began the sort of resurgence of Montecito," Lowe explained, mentioning another major star who lives close by.
While the actor also admitted that he "saw Harry once driving," there are those who think he's actually done much more than that. In fact, there's a rumor that's been going around saying that Lowe was directly involved in a major event that Harry and Meghan were recently involved in. Fortunately, Lowe was willing to directly address the oh-so-intriguing situation. Here's what he had to say about this rumor about his neighbors.
Was Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview filmed at Rob Lowe's house?
Back in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The conversation between the friends and neighbors included plenty of revelations while sparking waves of drama that have yet to die down. That interview also happened to take place in a gorgeous garden setting that piqued plenty of people's interest. Were they chatting at Harry and Meghan's home? Was that Winfrey's beautiful backyard? Did another celebrity let them use their perfectly picturesque patio? Fans wanted to know!
It wasn't long before fans thought they had solved the mystery, concluding that the interview was filmed at the "Parks and Recreation" actor's home, according to Pedestrian. Apparently, someone messaged celeb gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi with photos of Lowe's estate, which looks suspiciously like the interview location. So, was it Lowe who provided a spot for the interview to go down? That's what he was asked while talking to E! News' "Daily Pop."
"It's so funny. Everybody thinks the interview is shot at my house, and then my friend Ted Sarandos, who runs Netflix, everybody thought they shot it at his house," Lowe said to E! News. "Here's my thing, and I have no idea: I think they just plain old shot it at Oprah's. I swear to you, and they just said it was a mystery location." The mystery may never be solved, but one thing's for sure: Lowe wasn't involved with the interview.