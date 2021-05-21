Rob Lowe Clears The Air About This Harry And Meghan Rumor

Rob Lowe not only has famous friends, but he also has famous neighbors. The "9-1-1: Lone Star" actor happens to live in the Montecito community, which is found in California's Santa Barbara area. That's also where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled down in a new home after leaving the UK behind. "They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town," Lowe told the hosts of E! News' "Daily Pop" in May. The star, who has lived in Montecito for 26 years and obviously knows the area well, added, "Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same."

Granted, Lowe and the royals aren't the only celebrities in the neighborhood. "When Oprah [Winfrey] moved in, that began the sort of resurgence of Montecito," Lowe explained, mentioning another major star who lives close by.

While the actor also admitted that he "saw Harry once driving," there are those who think he's actually done much more than that. In fact, there's a rumor that's been going around saying that Lowe was directly involved in a major event that Harry and Meghan were recently involved in. Fortunately, Lowe was willing to directly address the oh-so-intriguing situation. Here's what he had to say about this rumor about his neighbors.