What Travis Barker Just Called Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are at it again, proving their romance is just as fiery as ever. The celebrity couple went Instagram official back in February 2021, after rumors the long-time friends had sparked a romantic relationship. Ever since the viral photo of the couple simply holding hands, the rocker and the reality star haven't been able to keep their hands off each other.
"Travis often spoils her and he gave her the most amazing, beautiful flower arrangement for her birthday," a source told People back in April 2021. At the time, Barker shared a slideshow of intimate photos of his girlfriend for her birthday with the caption, "I f**king love you." The source continued, "Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her."
"Thrilled" may be an understatement. The rocker shared new photos of him and Kourtney on a family trip to Disneyland, and the comment section has everyone talking.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent a family day at Disneyland
In an Instagram post, Barker shared a few pics of his day at the "Happiest Place on Earth," as the caption read, with Kourtney and the couple's kids. The reality star commented on her boyfriend's post writing, "happiest" with a red heart emoji. Barker then replied to the Kardashian adding, "with the love of my life," proving the relationship is definitely heating up fast.
Some of the most head-turning moments of the relationship between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian include a few head-over-heels-inspired tattoos. Barker first tattooed his "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" girlfriend's name on his chest, then handed over the tattoo needle to Kourtney to work her own magic on the musician. The reality star tattooed the phrase "I love you" on her rocker boyfriend, adding to the long list of PDA moments for the couple.
If the countless large flower arrangements Barker gifted Kourtney weren't enough to prove the two were in love, the Blink-182 member's ode to his trip with the reality star to Disneyland definitely will.