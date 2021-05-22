What Travis Barker Just Called Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are at it again, proving their romance is just as fiery as ever. The celebrity couple went Instagram official back in February 2021, after rumors the long-time friends had sparked a romantic relationship. Ever since the viral photo of the couple simply holding hands, the rocker and the reality star haven't been able to keep their hands off each other.

"Travis often spoils her and he gave her the most amazing, beautiful flower arrangement for her birthday," a source told People back in April 2021. At the time, Barker shared a slideshow of intimate photos of his girlfriend for her birthday with the caption, "I f**king love you." The source continued, "Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her."

"Thrilled" may be an understatement. The rocker shared new photos of him and Kourtney on a family trip to Disneyland, and the comment section has everyone talking.