Justin Bieber's New Haircut Has People Talking

Justin Bieber's hair has been a topic of conversation amongst his fans for as long as he has been famous. After all, who could forget his precisely cut shaggy tresses that became synonymous with the Candian singer and proved to be a major influence on teenage hairstyle in the early 2010s? No matter what you called it — "The Flow," "Bieber Hair," or any other name that infatuated Beliebers concocted up to describe the iconic 'do — Bieber's hair was once the epitome of what a good hair day looked like.

Bieber has changed his hair quite a few times since his "Baby" days, from bleaching it to growing it so long that it brushes his shoulders. Of course, there have been a few question marks thrown around in reaction to some of his hairstyles. In 2016, the musician received backlash for sporting dreadlocks (per E! News), as many saw him wearing the style as cultural appropriation. He faced the same accusations in April after he posted a selfie with the hairdo once again.

Just under one month after the renewed complaints arose against Bieber, his hair is turning heads once again. Keep reading to learn why.