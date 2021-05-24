Are These Stars Really Leaving SNL?

"Saturday Night Live" is almost as famous for its ever rotating cast of characters as it is for its iconic sketches. The long-running NBC show has been home to some of the biggest names in comedy over the years, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and Chris Rock and it's not unusual for stars to get their start on "SNL" and then take on big career moves into other facets of the TV or movie world and beyond.

So, with so many famous faces coming and going over the years, it's no surprise that the May 22 episode of the iconic sketch show had everyone talking — and not just because of Lil Nas X's wardrobe malfunction. The episode was the Season 46 finale (yes, it's really been on that long!) and some nostalgic look backs and emotional moments had fans speculating that a handful of the most popular cast members may not be returning for Season 47.

Read on to find out why some "SNL" fans are so nervous about the fates of their favorites.