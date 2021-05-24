The Scary Reason Young Bae Had Her Breast Implants Removed - Exclusive

Fans can expect a smörgåsbord of drama on Season 9 of VH1's "Black Ink Crew New York," and members of the cast have been dealing with some serious issues behind the scenes, too. In particular, Young Bae endured a terrifying health scare, which went undiagnosed for the longest time. And it wasn't until she decided to have her breast implants removed that the reality star and tattoo artist realized what had been happening to her.

"I had no idea until then what a breast implant illness was," Young Bae told Nicki Swift. "Not knowing anything, I paid for the surgery to take them out. And then I'm waiting for my surgery date. Watching YouTube ... And then all of a sudden, breast implant illness popped out on my timeline on YouTube. I'm like, what's that? And I clicked." When she clicked, everything else clicked, too. "Oh my God," she recalled. "Everything started making sense."

Nicki Swift sat down with the "Black Ink Crew New York" star to learn all about Season 9 of VH1's hit reality show, and to find out the scary reason that Young Bae had her breast implants removed.