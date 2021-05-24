Inside Mark Ronson And Grace Gummer's Relationship
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have reportedly been dating since March, but they were first linked at a dinner date in September 2020, according to Daily Mail. The couple seemed to fall fast for each other, with a source telling The Sun, "He is definitely dating Grace. Things have become romantic."
The source continued, "Lockdown restrictions have made things more difficult, especially when he has been back in the UK, but they are seeing how it goes and are getting along. Mark is pretty private, so he has kept the whole relationship low-key but it really seems to be heating up."
This isn't the first time Ronson has been linked to famous women. In 2003, he proposed to Rashida Jones, and was previously linked to actor Genevieve Gaunt and "Saturday Night Live" talent executive Rebecca Schwartz, per The Sun. Although he seems crazy about Gummer, are wedding bells ringing for these two? Keep reading for more details.
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are fueling engagement rumors
Grace Gummer is spotting some jewelry on her left ring finger that has us doing a double take! She was photographed on May 22 in London during a seemingly hot-and-heavy stroll with Mark Ronson where they reportedly "couldn't keep their hands off each other," according to Page Six. The couple held hands, enjoyed a warm embrace, and kissed a lot. So romantic!
The lovebirds reportedly spent the afternoon with Ronson's mother, Ann-Dexter Jones, and a lunch like that hints you're more than just friends. Ronson also met Gummer's parents, Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, according to The Sun. They seem to have given him a stamp of approval, with a source telling the outlet, "They seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep."
If Gummer and Ronson choose to tie the knot, it would be a second marriage for both of them, according to Page Six. Gummer was married to Tay Strathairn in 2019, but called it quits after 42 days of marriage and filed for divorce in 2020. From 2011-2018, Ronson was married to French actor Joséphine de La Baume.