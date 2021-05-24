Inside Mark Ronson And Grace Gummer's Relationship

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have reportedly been dating since March, but they were first linked at a dinner date in September 2020, according to Daily Mail. The couple seemed to fall fast for each other, with a source telling The Sun, "He is definitely dating Grace. Things have become romantic."

The source continued, "Lockdown restrictions have made things more difficult, especially when he has been back in the UK, but they are seeing how it goes and are getting along. Mark is pretty private, so he has kept the whole relationship low-key but it really seems to be heating up."

This isn't the first time Ronson has been linked to famous women. In 2003, he proposed to Rashida Jones, and was previously linked to actor Genevieve Gaunt and "Saturday Night Live" talent executive Rebecca Schwartz, per The Sun. Although he seems crazy about Gummer, are wedding bells ringing for these two? Keep reading for more details.