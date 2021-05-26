Whitney Cummings Reveals How Netflix Has Changed Comedy Forever - Exclusive

Whitney Cummings has done everything from directing movies and co-creating sitcoms to extensively touring her standup comedy. While it's not always easy to stand out from a slew of endless content available to watch in the streaming era, Cummings knows firsthand what it takes to cut through the noise to make people laugh — and think.

"It doesn't really matter where your special is, it just has to be incredibly smart and incisive and take risks and be very personal. I had a robot in mine, I was so desperate to cut through the clutter, my last special had a robot that looked exactly like me in it," Cummings told Nicki Swift. "You have to start a conversation. I was trying to start a conversation about sex robots and maybe this will be something that benefits women because now that women are working, the thing we say all day is, 'I wish I had a double.'"

Nicki Swift sat down with Whitney Cummings to find out all about Annovera's Just Say Vagina campaign, and how Netflix comedy specials have changed the standup game forever.