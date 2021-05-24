What's Really Going On With Rita Ora, Tessa Thompson And Taika Waititi?

As the Daily Mail reported on May 23, actor Tessa Thompson, singer Rita Ora, and director Taika Waititi were photographed drinking what appeared to be a bottle of wine on a balcony with their arms around each other after a night out. In the series of photographs, the three appear to share an intimate embrace; at one point, Ora and Thompson are seen with their foreheads pressed together, and later, Waititi and Thompson seem to do the same.

Some could say that the photographs suggest that the three could be in a more-than-platonic situationship, but it seems likely that neither Waititi, Thompson, or Ora will comment. Thompson is by and large tight-lipped about her personal life, but the actor has been romantically linked in the past to singer Janelle Monae, and stated in 2018 that she is attracted to both men and women, as Page Six noted in their coverage of the possible Thompson-Waititi-Ora triad.

If a non-monogamous or polyamorous arrangement between the three is indeed the case, it's an even more recent development for a fairly new relationship between Ora and Waititi, which both announced in April. The acknowledgment itself was a surprising move from Waititi, who has rarely commented on his dating life — so much so that it took nearly two years for the public to piece together in 2020 that he had split with his first wife, director and producer Chelsea Winstanley, in 2018.