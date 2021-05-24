What Malik Beasley's Ex Really Thinks About His Apology

The tea on Malik Beasley and Montana Yao has only gotten hotter after the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player ended his short-lived relationship with reality star Larsa Pippen in April 2021, per People. For anyone who missed out on the drama, Beasley and Pippen were spotted holding hands in the fall of 2020, despite the fact Beasley was still legally married to Yao at the time. Yao — who shares a child with Beasley (via People) — was blindsided, and immediately filed for divorce, opting to cut ties with the NBA star for good. But ever since the sparks between Beasley and Pippen fizzled out, the Timberwolves player seems keen to mend fences with his estranged ex-wife.

On May 24, Beasley took to Instagram with an apology for Yao. "I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months," he began, appearing to directly address his ex-wife and writing alongside a photo of the two from the day their son, Makai, was born. He continued, "I'm telling the world and you that there's nobody like you for me ... for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you." Adding that he is looking to "grow individually and grow ... a real family," he concluded with a declaration of love for "Mu Shi" and "Kai Kai." But what does Yao have to say about her former husband's post?