Why Quincy Jones Says He Wouldn't Have Worked With Elvis

Quincy Jones earned his reputation as a musical icon by working with renowned artists like Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and Aretha Franklin. But, as he recently told The Hollywood Reporter, there was one singer the producer never would have collaborated with: the King himself, Elvis Presley.

Jones has never been shy about sharing his opinions on the many celebrities he's crossed paths with over the years. His 2018 Vulture interview raised eyebrows after Jones said he had dated Ivanka Trump, claimed that Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor allegedly had sex, and called the Beatles "the worst musicians in the world." As he joked to THR, his daughters called an "intervention" after the profile was released. "They called me 'LL QJ,' for "Loose Lips Quincy Jones," the producer said. "They kicked my butt. And they know how to."

Now, in this new interview, the father of Rashida Jones candidly shared his experiences with racism. In one incident, Jones described how he had been hired to write music for Gregory Peck's film "Mirage" in 1965 and flew out to get started. "I was dressed in my favorite suit, and the producer came out to meet me," the musician explained, recalling that the producer "stopped in his tracks — total shock" when he found out Jones was Black. "They didn't use Black composers in films," Jones said.

In speaking about racism, Jones also explained why he refused to work with Elvis Presley. Read on below.