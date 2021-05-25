Royal Expert Reveals How Kate Middleton Is Keeping The Royal Family Together

The British royal family has endured a lot during the first half of 2021. First, senior members of the royal family were accused of turning their backs on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they were working royals and neglected to help them with their mental health issues amidst media scrutiny from the U.K. tabloids.

The revelations were made public by Harry and Meghan during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Prince Charles was reportedly in "a state of despair" after the interview aired, according to Vanity Fair, whereas Prince William was "very concerned" by the allegations made by his little brother and sister-in-law.

A little less than a month after Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince Philip tragically died from old age after struggling with numerous health problems over the years. His funeral procession was held on April 17 and saw Charles and sons William and Harry reunite, even though they were still at odds with each other. Kate Middleton was also spotted chatting to her brother-in-law after the procession was over, breaking the ice between him and husband William.

According to a royal expert, though, Kate's actions were deliberate. Find out how she's taken over Philip's role as the family's mediator below.