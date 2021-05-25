Why Donnie Wahlberg's Appearance On The Talk Brought Him To Tears

Donnie Wahlberg and wife Jenny McCarthy appeared on the May 25 episode of "The Talk," where they discussed the shocking moment when McCarthy found out her husband was a contestant on "The Masked Singer." The emotions ran high during the conversation that followed, though, when co-host Amanda Kloots personally thanked Wahlberg for his support when her husband Nick Cordero was admitted to the hospital due to complications from coronavirus in March 2020.

"My husband got to do a few episodes with Donnie on 'Blue Bloods' and gosh he enjoyed working with you so much. I have to tell you he would always come home and have just like the kindest things to say about you," she said, addressing the New Kids on the Block founder. "But I just wanna personally thank you so much for reaching out to us," she continued with tears welling up in her eyes. "It means a lot to me."

Cordero died from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 in July 2020 after being treated in the hospital for months. During his stay, he suffered several strokes, blood clots, and even had his right leg amputated, as reported by AP News.

Kloots' emotion quickly spread to both Donnie and his wife, who immediately began shedding some tears as well. Once he was able to regain his composure, Donnie had kind words to share about the late actor. Keep scrolling to learn what he had to say about Cordero and his wife's strength.