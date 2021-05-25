Why Donnie Wahlberg's Appearance On The Talk Brought Him To Tears
Donnie Wahlberg and wife Jenny McCarthy appeared on the May 25 episode of "The Talk," where they discussed the shocking moment when McCarthy found out her husband was a contestant on "The Masked Singer." The emotions ran high during the conversation that followed, though, when co-host Amanda Kloots personally thanked Wahlberg for his support when her husband Nick Cordero was admitted to the hospital due to complications from coronavirus in March 2020.
"My husband got to do a few episodes with Donnie on 'Blue Bloods' and gosh he enjoyed working with you so much. I have to tell you he would always come home and have just like the kindest things to say about you," she said, addressing the New Kids on the Block founder. "But I just wanna personally thank you so much for reaching out to us," she continued with tears welling up in her eyes. "It means a lot to me."
Cordero died from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 in July 2020 after being treated in the hospital for months. During his stay, he suffered several strokes, blood clots, and even had his right leg amputated, as reported by AP News.
Kloots' emotion quickly spread to both Donnie and his wife, who immediately began shedding some tears as well. Once he was able to regain his composure, Donnie had kind words to share about the late actor. Keep scrolling to learn what he had to say about Cordero and his wife's strength.
Donnie Wahlberg says he was 'blessed' to work with Nick Cordero
In response to Amanda Kloots' message of gratitude on "The Talk," Donnie Wahlberg in turn thanked her for her ongoing positivity and explained how grateful he felt to have known Nick Cordero.
"Thank you. I was really blessed to work with Nick and you know he was so fun, so outgoing, and just larger than life," Wahlberg said before complimenting the television host. "Your spirit through that whole experience was such an inspiration. I can see why you were the love of his life. You know, you in the most trying of times were just, I mean, just a ray of light and positivity," he stated.
The singer and actor continued, "And please know that it meant a lot to me and you don't have to thank me. I'm blessed to have known your husband and to have worked with him and you know it's a special thing. You get to work with someone who is so fun and so talented and so gifted," he told a grinning Kloots. "And I try to stay thankful every day for the blessings that I have in my life and that we have in our lives and he was certainly a blessing in ours. I can't even imagine the blessing he was in yours," he concluded.
Cordero clearly made a huge impact on both his wife and Wahlberg, and now, they are able to bond over the fond memories they share of him.