Who Is Radamez Rubio Gaytan, Luann De Lesseps' Rumored Boyfriend?

Page Six reported on May 25 that Luann de Lessep's new beau is Radamez Rubio Gaytan of Mexico City. A 2008 report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel claims Radamez participated as a kicker in a rookie minicamp with the Miami Dolphins, "giving his NFL dreams one more shot." At the time, the lifelong soccer player had just finished culinary training, specializing in "Mediterranean fusion." A source told Us Weekly that the athletic chef used to play for the Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The two have been having a fun time together, the insider told Us Weekly. "She's taking him around to all her favorite spots in the Hamptons and New York," the source noted. "She took him on a boat, they went to play tennis."

They added: "He's tall and she likes that Euro-type guy. ... He's a quiet type."

"I think she fell madly in love with this one," a source close to the former countess told Page Six. "He flew in from Mexico and he's been taking her everywhere. ... She's so happy." The pair met in Tulum, where Radamez reportedly ran the resort where Luann was staying. "He was catering to her and she got special treatment at the resort," a source told Us Weekly. "He took special care of her ... and they really hit it off." We can't wait to see where their relationship goes from here!