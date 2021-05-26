Is Kim Kardashian Dating Drake?
Kim Kardashian may be ready to mingle now. Not long after the socialite divorced from her former husband Kanye West in February, many started to wonder when she would start dating again.
"She's still not ready to date," sources told Hollywood Life in March. "But she's in a much better place than she was a year ago. She's letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids." Then, one month later, Page Six columnist Cindy Adams claimed that Kardashian and Van Jones were getting to know each other on a romantic level, also speculating that the CNN host "influenced her politics." However, neither Jones nor Kardashian addressed the rumors.
In May, a Nicki Swift-conducted survey revealed that fans think Kardashian should be dating Drake post-divorce, with 38% of voters picking the Canadian star over celebrities like Blake Griffin, James Harden, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Apparently, the survey's results weren't that far-fetched ... as Wendy Williams has now spilled the tea on Kardashian's rumored newest conquest: Drake.
Drake and Kim were apparently spotted flirting at Kendall Jenner's party
On the May 26 installment of "Hot Topics," Wendy Williams discussed everything from Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen's drama to Luann de Lesseps' new boo. One topic, however, was hotter than ever. According to Williams' sources, Kim Kardashian and Drake were spotted flirting during Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila party on May 21.
"The rumors have been for years that they have been dating or hooking up or whatever," Williams told viewers. Then, she shared footage of Drake and Kardashian arriving to the venue separately. "Kim arrived separately in a yellow cab ... While Drake arrived separately as well." Once they made it in, the two were reportedly spotted flirting all night. "The rumor was they were all over each other inside the party. Do I believe this? For a moment," she said.
Though Williams believes the two could actually be dating, she doesn't think it will turn into anything serious, citing that Drake has "a lot of growing up to do" in order to be in a relationship with Kardashian. "I think they could have fun, they can watch TV and so on and so forth. I don't believe this is a real relationship," she said. To stir things up even more, Williams asked the audience if it's okay to "date your ex's enemy," referencing Drake and West's beef ... to which they responded with a resounding "yes."