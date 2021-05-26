Is Kim Kardashian Dating Drake?

Kim Kardashian may be ready to mingle now. Not long after the socialite divorced from her former husband Kanye West in February, many started to wonder when she would start dating again.

"She's still not ready to date," sources told Hollywood Life in March. "But she's in a much better place than she was a year ago. She's letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids." Then, one month later, Page Six columnist Cindy Adams claimed that Kardashian and Van Jones were getting to know each other on a romantic level, also speculating that the CNN host "influenced her politics." However, neither Jones nor Kardashian addressed the rumors.

In May, a Nicki Swift-conducted survey revealed that fans think Kardashian should be dating Drake post-divorce, with 38% of voters picking the Canadian star over celebrities like Blake Griffin, James Harden, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Apparently, the survey's results weren't that far-fetched ... as Wendy Williams has now spilled the tea on Kardashian's rumored newest conquest: Drake.