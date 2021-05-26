Fans Are Going Nuts Over The BTS Meal At McDonald's. Here's Why

The long-awaited BTS Meal at McDonalds is finally available and the BTS Army just can't get enough.

The collaboration between the fast food giant and one of the biggest K-pop bands in the world was first announced in April 2021 and promised a BTS Meal and merch for the millions of fans that follow the boy band. The BTS Meal is the latest McDonald's meal to be inspired by one major music star, with fellow artists like Travis Scott and J Balvin scoring millions for their deals.

Upon the release of the BTS Meal, the mega boy band debuted a commercial for McDonald's featuring their single "Butter." According to Rolling Stone, McDonald's will also release "never-before-seen digital surprises" on their app in celebration of BTS' new deal with the fast-food chain.

So what's actually inside the BTS Meal that has fans going nuts? A South Korean take on McDonalds' staples.