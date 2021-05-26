Fans Are Going Nuts Over The BTS Meal At McDonald's. Here's Why
The long-awaited BTS Meal at McDonalds is finally available and the BTS Army just can't get enough.
The collaboration between the fast food giant and one of the biggest K-pop bands in the world was first announced in April 2021 and promised a BTS Meal and merch for the millions of fans that follow the boy band. The BTS Meal is the latest McDonald's meal to be inspired by one major music star, with fellow artists like Travis Scott and J Balvin scoring millions for their deals.
Upon the release of the BTS Meal, the mega boy band debuted a commercial for McDonald's featuring their single "Butter." According to Rolling Stone, McDonald's will also release "never-before-seen digital surprises" on their app in celebration of BTS' new deal with the fast-food chain.
So what's actually inside the BTS Meal that has fans going nuts? A South Korean take on McDonalds' staples.
The BTS Meal comes in BTS' signature color
It was no question the BTS Army would come full force in support of BTS and their collaboration with McDonald's upon the release of the new BTS Meal. The boy band's millions of fans previously shared their excitement to rush McDonald's in the 12 countries the meal would be available, hoping for some chicken nuggets with a side of BTS merch.
What's in the BTS Meal ? According to Rolling Stone, the meal included 10 chicken nuggets, a medium fries, and a medium Coke in the band's iconic purple color scheme. Inspired by BTS, the meal brings South Korean McDonald's sauces like sweet chilli and a cajun dipping sauce. "The Cajun sauce is really good!!" wrote one fan who shared a pic via social media of the special purple BTS Meal box. Another responded, "Yes! Loved it! I thought it tasted a bit like wasabi for a second, then like a thousand island dressing, then like sesame [shocked face] Crazy flavor!"
Merchandise from the BTS-McDonald's collab is expected to include purple hoodies, socks, bathrobes, and even sandals along with, of course, the iconic golden arches.