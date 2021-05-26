Marilyn Manson Is Wanted By The Police. Here's Why

According to a May report by The New York Times, rocker Marilyn Manson was issued an arrest warrant in New Hampshire following a 2019 show in the town of Gilford, N.H. Per NYT, the incident occurred at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion during a concert in which the singer purportedly assaulted a videographer.

Gilford's chief of police said that town law enforcement has attempted to contact Manson through his team concerning the outstanding warrant, whose charges could include jail time with a maximum one-year sentence and a monetary fine of $2,000 at most. Though Manson was reportedly "notified several times of the warrant," he has reportedly not responded.

As NYT noted, there is no detailed information about the specifics of the alleged 2019 incident regarding Manson and the unnamed videographer, but Howard King, an attorney legally representing Manson, chalked it up to how Manson "likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera," and later claimed that the charge was filed by the other party "after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm." King also told NYT that they "[cooperated] with authorities" in New Hampshire previously, contrary to the statement made by police. It just seems like there is more news by the day about Manson.

