Why There's More To Joe Biden's Approval Rating Than Meets The Eye

There's been less coverage of current President Joe Biden's approval rating in the polls after the commander-in-chief cleared the mark of his first 100 days in office in April, but that doesn't mean an end to polling writ large. Though Biden generally received a generally modest approval rating at the conclusion of the period, the consensus regarding the first phase of his presidency doesn't mean his approval isn't subject to change for the rest of his term. And according to a recent explainer from FiveThirtyEight, another round of results reached from a recent poll conducted by CNN/SSRS show that when it comes to how Americans feel about Biden, there's a lot more to simple numbers than meets the eye.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden is performing well among Americans surveyed by both CNN and the research firm SSRS, a pool that consisted of 1,004 respondents. But out of those respondents, the poll found that Biden's approval for his response to one area in particular far outstripped his general approval rating for his overall job as president.

So, what's the source of these apparently mismatched statistics? How is Biden soaring in one way, but flying below that bar in others? Read on below to find out more.