We Finally Know Whether Chris Noth Will Appear In The Sex And The City Revival

After months of speculation, we finally know whether or not Mr. Big will be returning for the "Sex and the City" revival. In January 2021, HBO Max announced a reboot of the popular "Sex and the City" series, called "And Just Like That." Fans of the original series watched as Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, navigated life and love in New York City, along with her friends Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes, and Samantha Jones, played by Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall, respectively. Parker, Davis, and Nixon are reprising their iconic roles, whereas Cattrall will not be returning to the reboot.

Of course, Cattrall's nonexistent role in the reboot isn't the only one fans have speculated about. The last time we saw Carrie Bradshaw, she ended up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth. Initially, reports stated that Noth would not return for the reboot, leading to theories that Carrie might get back with another one of her boyfriends, like Aidan Shaw.

Now, it seems that we may have a big answer about Mr. Big — keep reading to learn whether or not Noth will appear in the "Sex and the City" reboot!