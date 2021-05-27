Who Will Inherit Prince Philip's Fortune?

Prince Philip didn't have an easy start in life. In fact, his upbringing was full of tragic moments, from his family being exiled from Greece when he was just a baby (he was reportedly smuggled out of the country in an orange crate, per Metro) to watching his mother be sent off to a mental health facility in Switzerland when he was a young child, per Town & Country. The untold truth of Prince Philip reveals that the monarch had a truly turbulent childhood, which didn't get much easier as he became a teen. When he was 16, his sister Cecilie was killed in a plane crash, per the Mirror, and, later on, once he found love and married Queen Elizabeth, he was dealt another blow as his marriage forced him to leave behind something he truly loved: his position in the British Royal Navy.

But Philip rose to the challenge and built an impressive new career. Prince Philip amassed an impressive net worth over his lifetime; he had a $30 million fortune at the time of his death in April, an amount that was largely fueled by his salary from his role in British Parliament. The government gig paid him an impressive $500,000 a year all the way up to his resignation in 2017, per the Evening Standard. Given the robust size of the estate, questions soon arose as to who would actually inherit all of that money — and we now seem to have the answer.