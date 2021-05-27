Will The Friends Cast Ever Reunite Again?

When James Corden broached the topic of reuniting again, Courteney Cox, who played Monica, became emotional. "Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we're ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this," she said. "Like, we're not going to do this [again] in 15 more years," she added, per Entertainment Tonight. "I'll tell you one thing: we are not waiting so long to have dinner.".

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, reflected on the few days the cast spent together reminiscing on the show. "I didn't know what to expect coming into this," he revealed. "I knew it was going to be awesome to see these five people. What I did not take into account was being back on set and being in this environment, and it's pretty cool," LeBlanc added, per ET. "To watch you guys, I was just so proud to be on the show.'

Cox reflected on the influence the show had on all of them. "It was an incredible time," Cox recalled. "Everything came together. We became best friends, the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be — not just for us but for people who watch it," she noted. "That's just such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm so grateful, and I love you guys so much."

"Friends: The Reunion" is now streaming on HBO Max.