Matthew Perry Just Quit Cameo. Here's What We Know

The following article includes discussion about drug and alcohol use.

Matthew Perry has quit Cameo, and it has left fans confused and concerned. The 51-year-old former "Friends" star quit the celebrity video app ahead of the premiere of the long-awaited HBO Max reunion special that he taped with fellow cast mates Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow earlier this year.

Perry's profile still comes up on the Cameo app, but there is currently not an option to request a video from him. The wealthy actor, whose net worth is estimated to be $120 million (per Celebrity New Worth), was previously charging an eye-popping $999 for 20-second video messages for his fans. In his bio, Perry noted that he was "so excited" to connect with his fans — well, those who have deep pockets, anyway. Perry's Cameo page now has a "Notify Me When Available" message that pops up when fans try to book a video.

While many stars take "breaks" from Cameo, the timing of Perry's absence is what is causing concern amongst his fans.