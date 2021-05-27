Are These Really Bernie Sanders' Demands When Traveling?

While it's been over a year since Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders officially suspended his presidential campaign in April 2020, it seems his efforts to attain the Democratic nomination for the general election, while ultimately thwarted, are still a matter of public interest. But after a recent report by the New York Post on May 27, the public scrutiny over Sanders has shifted from his policy platform at the time to his personal life — at least, to a degree.

Per the Post, "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaign to Defeat Trump," a recently published book by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere that recounts how the Democratic party regained the White House in 2020, included a particular set of details about Sanders. Or, more specifically, his list of "demands" for his hotel stays. And as both Dovere and the Post noted, the apparent rider Sanders issued routinely while on the primary campaign trail in 2020 could be considered somewhat extensive, and even unusual.

So, what were the things Sanders required as a hotel guest? Keep scrolling to find out.