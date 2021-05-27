Are These Really Bernie Sanders' Demands When Traveling?
While it's been over a year since Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders officially suspended his presidential campaign in April 2020, it seems his efforts to attain the Democratic nomination for the general election, while ultimately thwarted, are still a matter of public interest. But after a recent report by the New York Post on May 27, the public scrutiny over Sanders has shifted from his policy platform at the time to his personal life — at least, to a degree.
Per the Post, "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaign to Defeat Trump," a recently published book by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere that recounts how the Democratic party regained the White House in 2020, included a particular set of details about Sanders. Or, more specifically, his list of "demands" for his hotel stays. And as both Dovere and the Post noted, the apparent rider Sanders issued routinely while on the primary campaign trail in 2020 could be considered somewhat extensive, and even unusual.
So, what were the things Sanders required as a hotel guest? Keep scrolling to find out.
Bernie Sanders' list of hotel requirements included a king-size bed
As the New York Post noted in May, Edward-Isaac Dovere's "Battle for the Soul" dedicated page space to describe the itemized list Bernie Sanders purportedly issued hotel staff at each campaign stop during his effort to win the Democratic nomination for 2020. Even though Bernie Sanders, 79, was comparatively on the lower end when it came to his net worth alongside those of his fellow candidates', the demands he put forth, per the Post, were along the lines of the excessive.
Among the requisites included a king-sized bed "which had to have a down comforter or another blanket in the closet" that was "dark blue" and "made of cotton." Other amenities listed on the list, titled "Senator Comfort Memo," featured a room set at exactly 60 degrees.
While the fascination concerning Sanders' campaign and hotel riders might stem from his robust political leftist platform, it's also somewhat modest compared to the well-known travel campaign travel habits of Donald Trump, who could have been his contender for the White House if Sanders had ended up winning the primary. Trump himself made no secret in his extravagant spending habits or his extensive register of must-haves both on the campaign trail and during his one term in the Oval Office, which included his infamous private Boeing 757, nicknamed "Trump Force One" (now currently in possible disrepair).