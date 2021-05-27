The Latest Bill Gates Controversy Has People Turning Heads

When it comes to technocrats, it seemed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was, for years, considered Silicon Valley's de facto, benevolent fairy godparent. A noted philanthropist, Gates and his stalwart reputation seemed almost infallible. But following the relatively recent news of his split with his wife, fellow philanthropist and public figure Melinda Gates, it appears that his reputation — and possibly his empire — is on the brink of a full-throttle topple. And according to a May 26 deep-dive published by The New York Times, an abstract structural collapse seems only more imminent.

While the focus of the NYT story honed in on Gates' financial manager Michael Larson more so than Gates himself, the piece made it clear that Larson's misdeeds — among which included allegations of misogyny, racist comments, misconduct, and bullying — were intrinsically tied to Gates. The reason? The fact that Gates put sole managerial custody of his net worth in the hands of Larson, and that Gates purportedly knew of Larson's behavior all the while.

Following its investigation, the NYT posited in its exposé that Gates himself had exercised "reluctance to take decisive action at Cascade," with regards to the pile of complaints against Larson, one which "adds to an emerging portrait of the billionaire philanthropist that is at odds with his image as a roving global do-gooder and champion of women's empowerment." Read on after the jump to find out more about the latest controversy.