Is Melinda Gates Trying To Change How Much Money Her Kids Will Inherit?

Ever since the news broke in May that Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, were pursuing divorce, a number of ensuing revelations about the state of their relationship have begun to unfurl. Among them include the former tech CEO's possible affair with a Microsoft employee, as well as a possible ongoing situation-ship with an ex-girlfriend of which Melinda Gates was aware, as well as allegations that a divorce had feasibly been in the works since 2019. Now, another facet has recently come to light: that Melinda might be attempting to change the amount of inheritance the children she had with Bill might receive upon the event of their deaths.

In an exclusive with Page Six, two divorce attorneys opined that a major factor in the legalities of the Gates' split could heavily impact the amount which their children, Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe, would potentially receive after the death of their parents. Famously, the Gates have made headlines over the years about their planned inheritance allotment from their children — specifically, their plan that all three children would receive less than one percent out of their $130 billion fortune. (Per Page Six, the number each Gates progeny would receive would total around $10 million apiece.) But now, it looks like a game-changer might be afoot, all due to Melinda herself. Keep on scrolling to find out more.