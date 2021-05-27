The Worst Reality TV Dad, According To 25% Of People

People get major opinions about reality TV stars and even more so, it seems, when the grouping on screen is a family. There might be the temptation to critique home interiors or parenting techniques or at the very least, a healthy curiosity about how other families operate.

While this is all well and good, if we've learned one thing about reality TV, it's that things aren't always what they seem. Audiences might see a squeaky clean exterior and find out after the fact that things were a whole different situation.

Primed by this curiosity about reality TV families, Nicki Swift conducted a survey asking fans who they thought was the worst reality TV dad. The options included six of the most notable dads to share their lives on TV. This included Todd Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" and Jon Gosselin from "Jon and Kate Plus Eight." Added to this list was Barry Plath of "Welcome to Plathville," Trent Johnston from "7 Little Johnstons," and Jim Bob Duggar of "19 Kids and Counting" as well as "Counting On." We didn't forget about Adam Busby of "OutDaughtered" either.

This is quite the lineup. So who did fans pick for the worst reality TV dad? We've got the answers.