Miranda Lambert Just Sang A Duet With Her Husband For The First Time

Miranda Lambert might be used to singing alongside her group, the Pistol Annies, but she's found another duet partner now: her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The couple, who were secretly married in 2019, usually stay out of the limelight. "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," Lambert explained to People that year, referring to her relationship with ex-husband Blake Shelton. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life," she added, revealing that she "made it a point" to keep her marriage to McLoughlin private.

But they clearly didn't mind taking to the stage at the opening of the country star's new bar in late May. The Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina makes Lambert the first female artist to ever open her own bar on Nashville's star-studded Broadway strip, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I am definitely proud to be the girl down there with my name on a honky-tonk sign," Lambert told ET. "That makes me very happy." The musician explained that it was "a tequila bar and Tex-Mex and taco bar," complete with "pink tufted booths" and a hanging rhinestone saddle. "It's a disco ball saddle and it's humongous and it makes me just smile from ear to ear," she enthused.

Read on for all of the details behind Lambert and McLoughlin's Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Catina performance.