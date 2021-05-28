Miranda Lambert Just Sang A Duet With Her Husband For The First Time
Miranda Lambert might be used to singing alongside her group, the Pistol Annies, but she's found another duet partner now: her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
The couple, who were secretly married in 2019, usually stay out of the limelight. "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," Lambert explained to People that year, referring to her relationship with ex-husband Blake Shelton. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life," she added, revealing that she "made it a point" to keep her marriage to McLoughlin private.
But they clearly didn't mind taking to the stage at the opening of the country star's new bar in late May. The Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina makes Lambert the first female artist to ever open her own bar on Nashville's star-studded Broadway strip, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I am definitely proud to be the girl down there with my name on a honky-tonk sign," Lambert told ET. "That makes me very happy." The musician explained that it was "a tequila bar and Tex-Mex and taco bar," complete with "pink tufted booths" and a hanging rhinestone saddle. "It's a disco ball saddle and it's humongous and it makes me just smile from ear to ear," she enthused.
Read on for all of the details behind Lambert and McLoughlin's Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Catina performance.
The happy couple channeled Danny and Sandy with a duet from 'Grease'
Brendan McLoughlin showed how special the occasion was for Miranda Lambert, joining his wife on stage for a performance of "Summer Lovin'" from "Grease."
People reported that the country star posted a video of the adorable duet on her Instagram story. "Yall it's official.... @casarosanashville is open!! We celebrated Tuesday night with a friends and family karaoke party!" she told fans alongside an Instagram post showing them on stage together. "Thanks to everyone who came out to hang! I even got hubby up to sing a little duet!" Lambert revealed, jokingly asking her followers to "just call us Danny and Sandy from now on!"
McLoughlin wrote that he "could not be any more proud" of his wife in his own Instagram post. The former NYPD officer shared a few pictures from the evening, writing: "The love for your art and the passion to stay true to who you are shine in every step of this establishment." He also made fun of his vocal abilities, joking: "You'll forever be the Sandy to my Danny but I'll do the world a favor and let @johntravolta keep singing that one."