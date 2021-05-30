Gene Simmons Is Saying Goodbye To California

Back in March, Gene Simmons' wife Shannon Tweed purchased a home in Malibu for $5.8 million, according to the New York Post. The 3,707-square-foot home is situated on 2.45 acres and includes a pool and a spa. However, Simmons confirmed to the Post that the property was purchased as an investment, not as a home, and that he had nothing to do with the purchase. "She purchased the home with her own money as a personal investment," he said. "I will not be living in Malibu; neither is Shannon."

And Simmons was telling the truth. In May 2021, the TMZ confirmed that he did, in fact, leave California for Nevada, reporting that he and Tweed bought an $8.2 million, 11,000-square-foot mansion in Henderson, Nev., just outside of Las Vegas. Simmons' new pad has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as glass walls that go from the floor to the ceiling. Several amenities surround the outside of the mansion: a pool, a hot tub, a barbecue, and a courtyard.

"We considered various properties in various states but ultimately decided that Nevada is a better choice for us," Simmons said in a press release via the New York Post. "We are at a place in our lives where a big city lifestyle is just not our thing anymore."