Black Ink Crew's Young Bae Reveals What She Was Born To Do - Exclusive

Season 9 of VH1's "Black Ink Crew New York" is in full swing, and the show's cast members are excited to be back on our screens once more. However, as the season was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn't without its challenges. "It's overwhelming and it's so different, but we take it day by day," Young Bae told Nicki Swift. "We've been doing good, I think. It's just so different."

Young Bae's journey to becoming a renowned tattooist might surprise some people unaware of her backstory. The talented artist moved to the United States after growing up in South Korea, where tattooing is banned. "When I came here, I was clueless on everything. Literally. I didn't speak any English," she explained. "I didn't have any family members or friends. Nothing. I was just full of dreams and hopes."

Nicki Swift caught up with Young Bae to find out all about Season 9 of "Black Ink Crew New York," and learn how the reality star discovered what she was born to do.