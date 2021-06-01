Black Ink Crew's Young Bae Reveals What She Was Born To Do - Exclusive
Season 9 of VH1's "Black Ink Crew New York" is in full swing, and the show's cast members are excited to be back on our screens once more. However, as the season was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn't without its challenges. "It's overwhelming and it's so different, but we take it day by day," Young Bae told Nicki Swift. "We've been doing good, I think. It's just so different."
Young Bae's journey to becoming a renowned tattooist might surprise some people unaware of her backstory. The talented artist moved to the United States after growing up in South Korea, where tattooing is banned. "When I came here, I was clueless on everything. Literally. I didn't speak any English," she explained. "I didn't have any family members or friends. Nothing. I was just full of dreams and hopes."
Nicki Swift caught up with Young Bae to find out all about Season 9 of "Black Ink Crew New York," and learn how the reality star discovered what she was born to do.
Young Bae found a way to channel her art
"Black Ink Crew New York" star Young Bae is well-known for her intricate and beautiful work as a tattoo artist. But before she moved to the United States, Young Bae grew up in South Korea, where tattooing was banned. Luckily, Young Bae was able to explore her artistic side from early on. "All my life, I was an artist. And I'm still an artist," Young Bae told Nicki Swift. "I've never stopped painting since I was a baby. I graduated from art university in Korea and everything. I didn't know I was going to be a tattoo artist, but I knew eventually I was going to do something artistic."
"I knew how to draw already, so that part was there," Young Bae continued. "I didn't have to practice drawing, but I just had to learn about different types of skin and different skin reflections and all that. Because it's really different, how I have to tattoo Asian skin or Black skin or white skin. It's all different, because we all have different types of skin and color. I have to work with skin, and that took me a little while to learn." However, there's one thing that Young Bae has always been certain of. "But as far as drawing and making designs, that's what I was born to do."
