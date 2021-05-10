The Surprising Legal Battle That Sparked Black Ink's Expansion — Exclusive

Earlier this year, Ceaser Emanuel revealed that his original tattoo studio, 113th in Harlem, had been forced to close. It was the end of an era for the "Black Ink Crew New York" star, but Emanuel felt as though there was no choice but to close up shop. "Because in New York, there's no renting law, the landlords could basically put whatever rent they feel is justified. Not what is around the community, what's it like. None of that," he explained to Nicki Swift. "And for me to go from $5,000 a month to $25,000 a month for rent, it was just, especially for that area, it just was ridiculous."

Emanuel took the difficult decision to close the original Black Ink but has since found himself engaged in a legal battle. "I just had a slumlord that was basically just trying to get over. And to this day, he's still trying to get over. I gave up the property. He's trying to sue me, bring me back to court saying I didn't surrender it," Emanuel said. "I was just dealing with a slumlord. I'm just happy that I'm out of that situation."

Emanuel has been firmly focused on the future following the closure of 113th — and with the launch of "Black Ink Crew New York" Season 9, he doesn't have any time to slow down.

You can catch all of the drama on "Black Ink Crew: New York Season 9" on Monday nights on VH1.