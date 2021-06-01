What Christina Haack's Dating Life Is Like Since Her Split From Ant Anstead
HGTV star Christina Haack's marriages have played out in the limelight. After her 2018 divorce from husband and fellow "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa (with whom she shares two children), she married Ant Anstead in December 2018 and welcomed a son in September 2019 — but the couple called it quits in September 2020. And now that Christina and Ant are no longer together, she's opening up about her dating life.
According to People Christina took to Instagram at the time in a since-deleted post: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." The couple was reportedly struggling after the birth of their son and Christina felt "lonely and unhappy."
It seemed like Ant had a hard time dealing with the end of his marriage. He opened up to People and said, "I think everybody knows this was not my decision. It really hit me hard." He added, "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her." He also got vulnerable in a September 2020 Instagram post and wrote, "I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."
As for Christina's romantic happiness post-split, she opened up about her dating life today. Keep reading for more details.
Christina Haack isn't ready to date again
Christina Haack is focused on her HGTV design show "Christina on the Coast" and is putting her love life on hold, she revealed in a June 1 interview with E! News.
"I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me," she told the outlet. "But it would take a really special someone, and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life as private as it can possibly be." However, her personal life won't be totally closed off — fans will still get to see her balance life with her three kids: Taylor and Brayden (whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa), and Hudson (whom she shares with Ant Anstead).
Besides the incredible home transformations her show is known for, Christina promised to keep it real for the cameras. "I mean, balancing is something that everyone struggles with — so do I," she said. "I just try to do the best I can ... I don't have a nanny for Taylor and Brayden, so I just try to make sure that I'm there to pick them up and take them to sports."
Christina is also enjoying her new real estate purchase in Tennessee. "We went for it and it was one of my best decisions," she revealed. "It's the perfect hideaway. It's in the woods on 24 acres and off-road vehicles and it just feels like freedom."