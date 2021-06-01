What Christina Haack's Dating Life Is Like Since Her Split From Ant Anstead

HGTV star Christina Haack's marriages have played out in the limelight. After her 2018 divorce from husband and fellow "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa (with whom she shares two children), she married Ant Anstead in December 2018 and welcomed a son in September 2019 — but the couple called it quits in September 2020. And now that Christina and Ant are no longer together, she's opening up about her dating life.

According to People Christina took to Instagram at the time in a since-deleted post: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." The couple was reportedly struggling after the birth of their son and Christina felt "lonely and unhappy."

It seemed like Ant had a hard time dealing with the end of his marriage. He opened up to People and said, "I think everybody knows this was not my decision. It really hit me hard." He added, "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her." He also got vulnerable in a September 2020 Instagram post and wrote, "I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

As for Christina's romantic happiness post-split, she opened up about her dating life today. Keep reading for more details.