The Real Reason The Siesta Key Cast Went To A Private Island For Season 4 - Exclusive

"Siesta Key" fans might have wondered why the cast traveled to a private island for some of Season 4, but the reason is actually pretty understandable; it's tied to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "First of all, the only way we could film the show during the pandemic is to make sure that we kept up with all the proper safety precautions. We were constantly being tested, constantly wearing masks. All of the above," Juliette Porter told Nicki Swift. "We fogged the house, which I didn't even know what that was before, but we would fog where we would go. It'd be this, like, spray to disinfect everything."

Eventually, though, the series opted for an even more secluded location. "And on top of that, halfway through the season, we basically took the whole cast, except for some people, to an island in the Grenadines, it was called Palm Island," Juliette revealed. "And there we were all tested. Even though we were on a private island, we were still constantly tested. So it was difficult, but we're so happy we had the opportunity to be able to film during this pandemic. And we're very happy." To be honest, traveling to a private island seems like a pretty great way to maintain safety during the pandemic.

