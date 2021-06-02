Billie Eilish's New Music Video Has Fans Talking. Here's Why.

When Billie Eilish talks, we listen. And when she drops new music, we can't get enough of it. Fans have been talking about Eilish non-stop for the past few months, ever since she announced a new album, debuted a new look, and graced the cover of Vogue in a vintage bustier.

On June 2, Eilish released the music video for "Lost Cause," the fourth single from her upcoming album, "Happier than Ever." The video, which she directed, depicts a blond Eilish dancing around in a variety of loungewear with a hoard of other women at what looks like a pretty fun slumber party. Throughout the video, the women are piled next to each other as they graze their hands up and down their own bodies and play games. There's a moment where Eilish leans over and playfully pecks one of the women on the lips.

Predictably, fans went wild for the content. There were the usual mentions of Eilish's ever-changing look, and of course, the comments on the music, but thats not what got fans talking. Read on to find out why people are going crazy over Eilish's new video.