Fans Agree This Royal Family Member Has The Worst Style By Far

The past year and a half hasn't been the best one in terms of press for the British royal family. First, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to leave behind their lives and duties and as senior members of the family for California, which they announced on Instagram in January 2020. Then, over a year later, Harry and Meghan sat down with media maven Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview about their struggles, including with the British press, blatant racism they allegedly received from the royal family, and their own issues with mental health. Harry even admitted to Winfrey that his father, Prince Charles, wasn't taking his calls.

Next, Prince Philip died in April, but the royal family's grief was almost overshadowed by the fact that close to 111,000 people complained to the BBC over coverage of Prince Philip's death and the subsequent tributes that aired, reported The Guardian. Lastly, the royal family was under fire again when Harry pointedly said on his show, "The Me You Can't See," (via People), when asking for serious mental health help for Meghan. "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect," he claimed.

Another area where the royal family doesn't get good press is fashion. And 637 U.S. Nicki Swift readers voted on which member of the royal family they think has the least fashionable look. Read on to discover who it is.