The True Meaning Behind 'Maybach' By 42 Dugg Featuring Future

42 Dugg's new song, "Maybach," has the internet buzzing ... and it's perhaps all because of Future. Released in late May, the track has recently debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 chart at No. 68, while its music video has earned 8 million views on YouTube. According to fans of 42 Dugg and Future, "Maybach" is already a summer anthem.

"42 Dugg and Future d**n near made the song of the summer," an excited fan said on Twitter. "42 Dugg and future did what they had to do on Maybach," another one wrote. "That 42 Dugg song with future hard af tho I can't even cap," a third fan wrote. But despite its catchiness, the song has people talking due to one particular line in the song.

On "Maybach," 42 Dugg raps about how far he's made it so far, while Future brags about cars, and women ... while dissing one of his ex-girlfriends. In his verse, Future claims that one particular ex still has feelings for him, and even goes on to call out her father and new boyfriend. Read on to see the lyrics.