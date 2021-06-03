Sophie Turner Seemingly Reveals She's 'Not Straight' While Celebrating Pride

Well, it looks like at least one star is kicking off Pride Month with a bang. Sophie Turner, whose greatest hits include being Queen of the North on "Game of Thrones," getting wine drunk on Instagram, and marrying a Jonas brother in a jumpsuit in Vegas, appeared to make an important announcement on June 3 on her social media.

LGBTQ Pride, which started with the Stonewall riots in 1969, has grown from a fierce protest movement into an annual global celebration with corporate sponsors. Every year the month brings on a flood of rainbow flags, messages of support, and sometimes even personal truths from activists, influencers, brands, and celebs alike.

There's no right or wrong way to publicly come out, whether it's on a televised interview, a lengthy written statement on social media, or just a cheeky rainbow emoji in a tweet. There's also no need to offer any explanation — which is what fans suspect Turner was getting at on her Instagram story. Here's what the actor had to say.