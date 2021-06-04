Andy Cohen Begs For Help In Finding His Missing Friend
It's not uncommon for Andy Cohen to lend a helping hand to friends in need. From the vibe of his show, the Bravo host seems to be one of the nicer guys in the industry, placing himself up there with other warm and fuzzy television greats like the late Alex Trebek. Is it just us, or do you feel like you could be BFF's with Cohen? Luckily for most of the housewives, he's a good friend to them and many others.
As many know, Cohen is from St. Louis, Missouri, and he always makes sure to give back to his hometown. In April, Fox 2 Now shared that the late-night host virtually visited kids at the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. At the end of the call, he said he hoped to "meet all of the kids in person someday." How sweet. Keep scrolling to find out what else Cohen is doing to raise awareness for another St. Louis-area friend in need.
Andy Cohen is asking for help
Once again, Andy Cohen is using his star power to do good. The late-night host took to his Facebook page to ask fans to help find his missing friend, Andy Neiman. According to Page Six, Neiman is an actor and playwright. "Andy is younger than me, but we went to the same camp — Nebagamon in Wisconsin — and the same high school," Cohen told the outlet. "I'm praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St Louis." He went missing from Poughkeepsie's MidHudson Regional Hospital after walking out with no cell phone or wallet. Neiman was at the hospital after a psychotic break. He also has bipolar disorder.
In late May, Cohen shared a flier that included a snapshot of his missing friend. He did not include a caption in his post, but the flier is pretty self-explanatory, reading "missing vulnerable adult." The post has received a lot of attention from Cohen's fans with hundreds of likes and shares. "So sad. Crazier yet, I've only heard this on a local radio station, your page is the 1st time I saw a pic," one fan commented. "Andy Cohen good luck with finding your friend and I'm praying for him and you and his loved ones," another added.
In addition, Neiman's family also made a Go Fund Me page to aid in the search. So far, it has raised over $39,000.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact SAMHSA's 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).