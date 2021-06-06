Here's How Lilibet Diana's Birth Announcement Was Completely Different From Archie's

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from the royal family, they've been able to live their lives much more independently. And, now that they've welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, the duo proved once again that they're calling the shots with a birth announcement that looks drastically different than the one for their first child, Archie.

Back in May 2019, Meghan and Harry announced Archie's birth with an official royal statement. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs," the statement read (the Daily Mail). It also offered straightforward details about how much the baby weighed, the fact that Harry was present for the birth, and that both Meghan and Harry's family members were excited about the news. Notably, the announcement did not reveal Archie's name at the time, and it was all-around very concise and to the point.

Harry and Meghan were still a part of the royal family at the time, meaning that they didn't have much of a say in the birth announcement. Now, just over two years since Archie's birth, the couple has stepped back from the royal family, leaving them to announce their daughter's birth in their own words, and just that they did! When comparing the two announcements, it's easy to see some pretty key differences — keep reading to learn all the details.