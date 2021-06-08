Expert Gives More Insight Into Prince Harry's Strained Relationship With Prince Charles

New father of two Prince Harry hasn't had the best relationship with his own father, Prince Charles. During his tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussex royal revealed that his father stopped talking to him after he told him of his plans to step back from royal duties.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like ... Archie is his grandson," Harry told Winfrey (via Us Weekly). "I will always love him. There's a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship." The interview only seemed to make matters worse, with Charles reportedly privately expressing disappointment in Harry's decision to go public with his grievances. "Charles does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public," the source claimed. "Charles thinks these matters could have easily been addressed in private."

Harry and Charles' relationship could have been better, and there's a chance that their bond could improve especially after the birth of Lilibet Diana. Their relationship, otherwise, is quite "unfortunate," experts say. So how likely is improvement in a relationship defined by deep-rooted traumas? Here's what Princess Diana's voice coach says.