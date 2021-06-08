Kourtney Kardashian Is Grossing People Out With Her Latest Declaration Of Love For Travis Barker

It's safe to say that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren't afraid of a little — or a lot — of PDA. The two have repeatedly put their love on display on social media since officially confirming their romance in early 2021 and they certainly haven't been shy.

One particularly revealing Instagram snap in April showed Kardashian straddling her man in a skimpy bikini as he put his hands around her booty and they shared a very passionate kiss. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star captioned it by writing, "Just Like Heaven." Just like heaven, indeed!

But that's far from the only time the two have made things very much public. Barker made sure the world knows exactly how he feels about the Poosh founder earlier that month when he shared a photo on his Instagram of his love's name tattooed on his body as she placed her well-manicured hand on his skin.

There was also an update that showed Kardashian with the tattoo needle in her hand, writing "I love you" on his arm. And who could forget that NSFW Instagram Story Barker shared of Kardashian's booty in a black thong bikini as she knelt on the sand and he placed his hand on her hip? Steamy!

So, with such a history, it's probably not too surprising to hear the two are still at it with the PDA. But a June Instagram update from Kardashian has some fans feeling a little uneasy. Keep scrolling to find out why.