The Role Selena Gomez Says Transformed Her Disney Image

Selena Gomez is opening up about her transition from Disney kid to serious actor and pop star. In a June 8 video with Vogue, the "A Rainy Day in New York" star reflected on various looks she wore between 2007 and 2021, and she revealed one outfit in particular was from a 2012 movie that helped her transform her Disney image.

"This was such a fun chapter of my life," Gomez smiled as she saw herself posing in a bikini next to Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson. "I was shooting a movie called 'Spring Breakers.' What I loved so much about this era is that I really stepped into performance as far as an actress. I feel like it was so challenging," she reflected.

"I really wasn't as scared as maybe I thought I was going to be stepping into something that was a bit ... a lot. It was just plain and simple to say this is what it's like on spring break. ... It was a new chance for people to see that I'm capable of everything," she said. "Obviously there was nothing wrong with growing up on Disney, but it was a totally separate world and it just opened my eyes to so much," she revealed.

While her part in "Spring Breakers" helped Gomez move on from her days as a Disney star, she shared that another outfit helped her feel like a real pop star. Keep scrolling to learn what outfit helped her feel so special.

