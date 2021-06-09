The Real Reason Prince Harry Just Paused His Paternity Leave

Prince Harry is on a five-month paternity leave following the birth of daughter Lilibet Diana (we stan a supportive dad!), in keeping with the Archewell Foundation's 20-week paid parental leave policy. So, what is he doing out and about making public statements right now?

As with everything related to Harry and Meghan Markle these days, baby Lili's birth on June 4, 2021 was not without controversy. There were those who objected to her name, which is a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth and Harry's mother Princess Diana, on the grounds that they may not have had the queen's permission, it was a "rude" overstep, or maybe even a marketing ploy, via The Daily Beast.

Whatever the new parents have to say about disgruntled reactions by the public to their child's name, how they chose it, or how they're currently spending their time, you'd have to guess. The couple has been laying low to take care of their newborn daughter.

That is, until Harry suddenly popped up to make a brief announcement. So what could have temporarily drawn the devoted father out into the public eye?