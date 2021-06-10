Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra's Transformation Is Turning Heads

Looking good! "Teen Mom OG" star Tyler Baltierra is feeling himself following his recent fitness transformation. "YEAR 1 DOWN! 165lbs on the left & 199lbs on the right (still in the process of shredding my fat % down) my goal was to gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible," he wrote via Instagram on June 10 on a side-by-side photo showing off his buff bod. "I'm not exactly where I want to be, but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from. I can't wait to see what year 2 looks like! #IAmMyOnlyCompetition #FitnessJourney #FitnessTransformation."

Tyler first started updating his fans on his healthy habits in 2018, revealing he dropped some major pounds. "208lbs to 165lbs! I've been eating healthy for about 7 months (no processed foods/low carbs/no sugar) but I've only been working out for 3 of those months & I'm finally starting to see results from it!" he wrote on another previous transformation comparison picture. Keep scrolling for more details.