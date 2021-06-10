K Michelle's New Look Has Twitter Shocked

K Michelle has always been pretty open about her surgeries. In 2018, the R&B singer announced that she had removed her silicone buttocks injections after they caused her to become ill. "I went on tour about a week and a half later ... but after a few performances, I was rushed to the emergency room," she told People that same year. And so, she went through four surgeries to get the injections removed, as well as two blood transfusions. "It's the scariest thing in life, and I'm a tough girl," K Michelle said. "I had these lumps and I was very disfigured."

More recently, the former "Love & Hip Hop" star gave fans an update regarding her recovery journey. "Woke up To great news about my reconstructive surgery," she said on Instagram in April in a now-deleted post (via Atlanta Black Star). "It's FINALLY this months in a couple of weeks. This journey has been one of the most difficult task that God has assigned to me." In the same post, K Michelle warned her followers about the risks of injections. "Ladies I don't care who's telling you what DON'T PLAY AROUND WITH YOUR BODY. Injections are illegal for a reason."

But now, after the singer shared a new hairstyle on social media, fans think K Michelle has had more work done. Find out why below.