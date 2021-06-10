What Really Went Down With Kyle Richards And Bethenny Frankel On Instagram
One of the best things about "Real Housewives" is when women from different franchises become friends and start hanging out IRL or commenting on each others' social media posts. For Bravo fans, those moments are the ones to live for, which is why people were fixated when the friendship between Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel, from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "The Real Housewives of New York City," respectively, seemed to be on the rocks. The two women are both OGs, and even though Bethenny is no longer on her show, the two have seemingly remained close.
They go way back, with Bravo noting in 2016 that the two have known each other for 25 years (so you can do the math). Per the outlet, Bethenny used to be Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton's assistant (and Paris and Nicky Hilton's nanny), and Kyle's always respected Bethenny's "go-getter" attitude. Funnily enough, they also seemed to have a romance in common. Kyle said on the show at the time, "When I first met Bethenny she was working at La Scala Boutique, a restaurant in Beverly Hills. She came up to my table and was like, 'Hi. I'm dating your ex-boyfriend.'" And a friendship was born.
So why did they unfollow each other on Instagram? Kyle dished on the drama on an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." Here's what she had to say.
Kyle Richards explained what went down between her and Bethenny Frankel
During a June 9 appearance on the after-show of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Kyle Richards explained why she and Bethenny Frankel no longer follow each other on Instagram. She said, "[Bethenny] unfollowed me. And I was like, 'Why do I want to follow someone who doesn't follow me?' So, I just said, 'I don't need to keep up with her either, then,'" she laughed. But don't fret, Bravo-verse. The two actually still seem to be friends.
Kyle added that she thinks she was just a victim of one of Bethenny's social media cleanses. "We still talk and text. We text each other. I don't know, she just unfollowed a lot of people," the reality star said. Maybe Bethenny just realized that she was close enough to Kyle that she didn't need to be scrolling through her posts when she could just pick up the phone and call her. Because ditching a decades-long friendship just isn't something that these two women would do without a very, very good reason. Just ask Carole Radziwell and Lisa Vanderpump.