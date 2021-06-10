What Really Went Down With Kyle Richards And Bethenny Frankel On Instagram

One of the best things about "Real Housewives" is when women from different franchises become friends and start hanging out IRL or commenting on each others' social media posts. For Bravo fans, those moments are the ones to live for, which is why people were fixated when the friendship between Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel, from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "The Real Housewives of New York City," respectively, seemed to be on the rocks. The two women are both OGs, and even though Bethenny is no longer on her show, the two have seemingly remained close.

They go way back, with Bravo noting in 2016 that the two have known each other for 25 years (so you can do the math). Per the outlet, Bethenny used to be Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton's assistant (and Paris and Nicky Hilton's nanny), and Kyle's always respected Bethenny's "go-getter" attitude. Funnily enough, they also seemed to have a romance in common. Kyle said on the show at the time, "When I first met Bethenny she was working at La Scala Boutique, a restaurant in Beverly Hills. She came up to my table and was like, 'Hi. I'm dating your ex-boyfriend.'" And a friendship was born.

So why did they unfollow each other on Instagram? Kyle dished on the drama on an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." Here's what she had to say.