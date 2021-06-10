Amy Schumer Hilariously Responds To The Truck Stop Photo Debacle
It looks like Amy Schumer has finally picked up on the buzz involving a midwest truck stop and a look-alike.
On June 10, Twitter got into a frenzy over a woman, named Amelia, who won a Monster Energy package from Celina 52 Truck Stop in Celina, Tenn. The truck stop's Twitter account shared a photo (seen below) of Amelia with her prize, and people could not get over how much she resembled the comedian — or the hilarious sign in the background that read, "Stop pooping in our parking lot."
"Literally no clue whether that's a rando or actually Amy Schumer or shopped or viral marketing or whatever but that's just a good tweet all around," one viewer tweeted. "Amy schumer is trending because of that amazing truck stop post. i feel a sense of peace that it does all seem, in fact, real," another satisfied Twitter user wrote. A third person said it was too good to be true. "Everything about the photo is basically designed to go viral. Amy Schumer lookalike (or photoshoped her face on to another model). ... The poop sign. This is a marketing campaign designed to sell t-shirts from a non-existant truck stop, and nothing more."
Well, Schumer eventually heard about the photo, but she seemed a bit confused when she addressed it. Drive on down to slide two to see what she had to say.
Amy Schumer's response to her look-alike was pure confusion
Hours after the truck stop photo debacle began, Amy Schumer finally responded — and her tweet wasn't what fans were expecting. "Wait, what's going on at a truck stop? -me," she tweeted, with a sad face. Luckily, fans came through with some hilarious tweets to help guide Schumer through the buzz that she apparently missed.
"You mean this? I like the new look. Edgy," one fan commented with the photo attached, referring to the woman's "truckin'" shirt and teardrop tattoo on her face. "You looked great! Loved the tattoo!" another user replied. Another amused fan informed her that she won a Monster Energy mini fridge. Of course, someone had to comment on the comedic sign in the background, and let Schumer know that she "apparently" missed that too many people had been defecating in the truck stop's parking lot.
By now, Schumer probably has a fairly good idea of what went down amid her absence from Twitter thanks to her dedicated fans. As of this writing, there has been no word about how the lucky winner feels about being dubbed Schumer's truck stop twin. At the very least, it looks like plenty were able to get a nice laugh out of the scene. Does this give anyone else an idea for a "Trainwreck" sequel?