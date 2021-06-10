This Is Jennifer Lopez's Worst Ex According To 33% Of People

Jennifer Lopez has been taking over headlines in 2021 — not only due to her very public breakup with then-fiance Alex Rodriguez, but because of the ex-fiance (Ben Affleck) she rekindled with after the split. That's right: if you've lived under a rock for the past few months, "Bennifer" is back!

In January, cheating allegations swirled around A-Rod and "Southern Charm" cast member Madison LeCroy. Not long after Madison claimed to Page Six in February that nothing physical happened between them — but they had talked, "innocently," — J.Lo and A-Rod made a public statement that they were "working through some things," per People. But they officially called it quits in April, stating they are "better as friends," per Today.

However, Lopez has kept the tabloids busy by moving on quickly to Affleck. Hollywood was shook when news broke that the early aughts couple had begun seeing each other again. It even led to at least one of Lopez's other exes to share an eyebrow-raising throwback to get in on the action.

So, because of Lopez's news-worthy relationships, we've decided to find out which ex of hers is considered the worst by fans. From A-Rod to Marc Anthony to Diddy, keep reading to find out which past partner was crowned the worst ex.